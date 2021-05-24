Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) by 90.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,076 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 104.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 606,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,425,000 after acquiring an additional 309,266 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $414,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 581.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 324,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,108,000 after acquiring an additional 276,555 shares during the last quarter.

FTXO opened at $32.86 on Monday. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a one year low of $15.92 and a one year high of $33.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.86.

