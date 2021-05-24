2,210 Shares in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Purchased by Allred Capital Management LLC

Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ChampionX by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in ChampionX during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in ChampionX during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in ChampionX by 164.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in ChampionX by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHX stock opened at $25.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.48 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.07. ChampionX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.87 and a fifty-two week high of $27.10.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $684.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.73 million. ChampionX had a negative net margin of 4.49% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ChampionX news, VP Julia Wright sold 8,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total transaction of $199,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,335,849.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 17,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total transaction of $407,686.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 649,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,091,137.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,705 shares of company stock valued at $888,179 in the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CHX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of ChampionX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of ChampionX from $18.50 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ChampionX from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of ChampionX from $12.25 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.96.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

