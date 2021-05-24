Allred Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 175 Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 13.0% during the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.6% during the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Cummins by 1.3% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 1.6% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Cummins by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 81.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMI. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $250.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.70.

CMI opened at $256.79 on Monday. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.67 and a 52 week high of $277.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.28. The firm has a market cap of $37.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 44.33%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

