Allred Capital Management LLC Makes New $44,000 Investment in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 106 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSCI. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Motco bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $456.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $37.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $465.57 and its 200 day moving average is $430.73. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $299.09 and a 52-week high of $495.16.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $478.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.34 million. MSCI had a net margin of 37.02% and a negative return on equity of 173.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.85%.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total value of $1,210,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 259,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,568,451.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on MSCI shares. UBS Group raised shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $452.00 to $463.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $493.00 to $533.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $499.43.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

