NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Shares Purchased by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 35.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189,733 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,701 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.37% of NuVasive worth $12,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NuVasive by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 166,457 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $10,913,000 after purchasing an additional 42,540 shares in the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC grew its stake in NuVasive by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 43,670 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in NuVasive by 260.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,907 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 17,283 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its stake in NuVasive by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 20,713 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NuVasive during the 1st quarter worth about $2,828,000. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NUVA. Citigroup upped their price objective on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NuVasive from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on NuVasive from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.80.

In other news, EVP Massimo Calafiore sold 3,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total transaction of $238,528.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Lucas Vitale sold 4,306 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total value of $293,626.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,411 shares of company stock valued at $914,720. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NUVA opened at $70.78 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -71.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.32. NuVasive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.11 and a 52 week high of $72.61.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $271.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.12 million. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 6.47% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

