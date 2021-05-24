Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 28.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,542,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Associated Banc Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 9,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $365.64 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $374.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $356.51. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $250.91 and a twelve month high of $388.73.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

