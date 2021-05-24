Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 7.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 405,973 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 30,643 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $112,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Autodesk by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $281.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.06 billion, a PE ratio of 51.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.33. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.51 and a 52-week high of $321.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $287.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.99.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 232.44%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 24,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.03, for a total transaction of $6,344,904.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 3,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total transaction of $1,019,168.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,232 shares of company stock valued at $17,126,155 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ADSK shares. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $291.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.57.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

