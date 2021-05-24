HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $525.92.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HUBS. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $455.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $525.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $400.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $504.71 on Monday. HubSpot has a 12-month low of $181.74 and a 12-month high of $574.83. The company has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -252.36 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $512.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $440.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

In other news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.63, for a total value of $4,025,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 654,500 shares in the company, valued at $309,990,835. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.75, for a total transaction of $295,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,905,548.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,806 shares of company stock valued at $22,726,953. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 15.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,494,898 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,587,418,000 after purchasing an additional 478,088 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 12.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,945,446 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,337,851,000 after purchasing an additional 336,350 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 24.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,581,528 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $718,348,000 after purchasing an additional 308,893 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 5.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 510,247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $231,436,000 after purchasing an additional 27,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 481,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $190,992,000 after purchasing an additional 25,562 shares in the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

