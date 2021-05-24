Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 959.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,611,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,364,970 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 2.62% of Avnet worth $108,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Avnet by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,561,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,045,000 after buying an additional 596,793 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Avnet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,737,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,238,000 after buying an additional 17,124 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Avnet by 554.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,976,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,516,000 after buying an additional 2,521,893 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Avnet by 801.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,073,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,806,000 after buying an additional 1,843,608 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Avnet by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,866,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,533,000 after purchasing an additional 162,880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Avnet alerts:

AVT stock opened at $44.58 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.29. Avnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.30 and a fifty-two week high of $45.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.53.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. Avnet had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AVT shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Avnet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avnet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.40.

In related news, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 23,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $1,007,686.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Leng Jin Chan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $442,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,280 shares of company stock worth $2,352,085 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.