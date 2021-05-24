Insider Selling: Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) CEO Sells 14,876 Shares of Stock

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) CEO James W. Green sold 14,876 shares of Harvard Bioscience stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $104,578.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

James W. Green also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 18th, James W. Green sold 39,188 shares of Harvard Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.41, for a total transaction of $290,383.08.

On Friday, March 12th, James W. Green sold 35,000 shares of Harvard Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $209,300.00.

Shares of Harvard Bioscience stock opened at $7.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $285.69 million, a PE ratio of -65.00 and a beta of 1.77. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $7.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.07.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a positive return on equity of 7.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HBIO shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Harvard Bioscience from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,689 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,039 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 290.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,338 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 65,575 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 126,701 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 6,109 shares in the last quarter. 61.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

