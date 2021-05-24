Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 1,071,792 Shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) by 4,159.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,097,560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,071,792 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 6.43% of Dine Brands Global worth $98,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 442 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,705 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dine Brands Global stock opened at $92.71 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.07. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.31 and a 1-year high of $100.70. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 2.11.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.88. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. CL King increased their price target on Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist increased their price target on Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Dine Brands Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Dine Brands Global from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.90.

In other news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total value of $86,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $953,514.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jay D. Johns sold 2,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total value of $196,314.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,441,002.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,970 shares of company stock valued at $418,276. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

