The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Position Raised by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 29.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,162,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 490,725 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 1.40% of The AZEK worth $90,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in The AZEK by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 1,571.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 48.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of The AZEK in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of The AZEK in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZEK has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on The AZEK in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The AZEK from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The AZEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The AZEK from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.47.

Shares of NYSE:AZEK opened at $43.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion and a PE ratio of -65.91. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $51.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $293.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.82 million. The AZEK had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. The AZEK’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The AZEK news, insider Paul J. Kardish sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $1,012,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 182,332 shares of company stock valued at $8,877,702. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. The operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, railings, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

