Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 2,870 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 733,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,870 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $89,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,242,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,825,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,921 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,053,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,867,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,020 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,449,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,456,538,000 after purchasing an additional 319,737 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,959,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,144,000 after buying an additional 99,333 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,032,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,854,000 after buying an additional 38,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $706,090.00. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MMC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.00.

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $136.18 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $130.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $69.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.92. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.51 and a 52-week high of $139.22.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 30.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were paid a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.42%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

