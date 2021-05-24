Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 789,057 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,509 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 2.66% of Installed Building Products worth $87,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $23,304,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,722,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Installed Building Products by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,663,039 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $373,374,000 after acquiring an additional 71,988 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Installed Building Products by 89.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,661 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,134,000 after acquiring an additional 65,391 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Installed Building Products by 1,110.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,463 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,260,000 after acquiring an additional 51,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on IBP. BTIG Research raised their price target on Installed Building Products from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist lifted their target price on Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Installed Building Products has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.67.

In related news, COO Jay P. Elliott sold 14,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $1,696,307.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,669 shares in the company, valued at $3,560,364.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael H. Thomas sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.79, for a total value of $309,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,645.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IBP opened at $115.00 on Monday. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.70 and a 1 year high of $140.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.53 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $437.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.45 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 42.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is 27.65%.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

