Prospera Financial Services Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Prospera Financial Services Inc decreased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,912 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JKHY. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 44.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 317,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,097,000 after acquiring an additional 97,259 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at $1,643,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. 84.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JKHY has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Compass Point upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Jack Henry & Associates currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.78.

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $155.51 on Monday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $141.65 and a one year high of $200.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $158.99 and a 200 day moving average of $156.09. The company has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.08, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 17.22%. The company had revenue of $433.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.67%.

Jack Henry & Associates announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, May 17th that permits the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

