Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $754,000 Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 32.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,160 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 11,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 12,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on TFC. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.81.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $60.88 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $32.76 and a 1 year high of $62.69.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.37%.

In other news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $128,340.31. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,133 shares in the company, valued at $124,375.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 3,250 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $189,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,690.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,997 shares of company stock worth $1,223,463 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.