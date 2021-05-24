Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 418 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,959,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,722,000 after buying an additional 3,421,200 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $410,327,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,933,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,156,000 after buying an additional 798,631 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,149,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,880,000 after buying an additional 501,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 867,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,595,000 after buying an additional 381,847 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $182.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.59. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $81.18 and a 52 week high of $187.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.50, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $174.56 and its 200 day moving average is $156.18.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.39. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.91%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $157.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Trane Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.73.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

