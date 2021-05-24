Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) CEO Lloyd Mitchell Segal Sells 3,770 Shares

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) CEO Lloyd Mitchell Segal sold 3,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $132,063.10.

Lloyd Mitchell Segal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 18th, Lloyd Mitchell Segal sold 1,800 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $63,000.00.

On Thursday, April 15th, Lloyd Mitchell Segal sold 5,512 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $192,975.12.

NASDAQ RPTX opened at $34.34 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.06. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $21.45 and a one year high of $46.44. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.01.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.07). On average, research analysts predict that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Clough Capital Partners L P increased its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 280,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,638,000 after acquiring an additional 79,200 shares during the last quarter. Hershey Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 289.1% in the 1st quarter. Hershey Trust Co. now owns 29,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 21,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 67.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RPTX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Repare Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada. The company use its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

