Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.88.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 587.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,689,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,060,000 after buying an additional 3,152,503 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 108.2% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,502,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,109,000 after buying an additional 2,340,233 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,448,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,915,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 3,860.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 947,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,548,000 after buying an additional 923,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESRT stock opened at $11.75 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 8.32 and a quick ratio of 8.32. Empire State Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $5.19 and a 1 year high of $12.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.92, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.19.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Empire State Realty Trust will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

