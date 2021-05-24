M&T Bank Corp Cuts Position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its position in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 6.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORN. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $374,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Morningstar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Morningstar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,787,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Morningstar by 213.3% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Morningstar by 230.6% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Shares of Morningstar stock opened at $236.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.11 and a beta of 1.08. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.19 and a 52 week high of $270.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $245.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.57.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $392.80 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 22.36%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%.

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 17,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total value of $4,098,856.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 18,691,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,432,058,766.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin Diamonte sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total value of $66,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,125,148.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,700 shares of company stock valued at $47,597,324 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN).

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.