Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 26.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,905 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iRobot were worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in iRobot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,795,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iRobot by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,989,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $400,583,000 after acquiring an additional 304,592 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iRobot by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 319,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,653,000 after acquiring an additional 48,279 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iRobot by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 251,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,190,000 after purchasing an additional 47,852 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iRobot in the 4th quarter valued at $2,794,000. 97.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IRBT shares. Raymond James downgraded iRobot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on iRobot from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on iRobot from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.71.

Shares of NASDAQ IRBT opened at $94.34 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.70. iRobot Co. has a 52 week low of $67.55 and a 52 week high of $197.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.27.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.32. iRobot had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $303.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that iRobot Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other iRobot news, EVP Russell J. Campanello sold 10,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total value of $1,312,240.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,814 shares in the company, valued at $5,748,759.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $57,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,539 shares of company stock valued at $1,541,466 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Root robots to help children learn how to code. The company sells its products through distributor and retail sales channels, as well as through online stores and resellers.

