Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 284 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $2,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in PACCAR by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PCAR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.71.

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $448,666.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,460 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,387.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

PCAR stock opened at $92.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.64. The company has a market capitalization of $31.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $67.51 and a 1-year high of $103.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

