Natixis Advisors L.P. Trims Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,319 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $2,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,029,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,116,924,000 after buying an additional 415,924 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,994,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $942,442,000 after purchasing an additional 475,963 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,961,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,111,000 after purchasing an additional 7,325 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,802,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,522,000 after purchasing an additional 176,417 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,487,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,508,000 after purchasing an additional 657,978 shares during the period. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FBHS opened at $103.59 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.33. The firm has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.65. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.03 and a twelve month high of $114.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 24.65%. On average, analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.82%.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, CFO Patrick D. Hallinan sold 18,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.66, for a total transaction of $1,964,795.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 3,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $299,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,828 shares of company stock valued at $3,769,291. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FBHS. Truist increased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

