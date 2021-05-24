Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 81.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,312 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $6,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,010,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,633,853,000 after buying an additional 1,976,690 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,200,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $210,691,000 after purchasing an additional 49,475 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,172,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,728,000 after purchasing an additional 221,214 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,044,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $183,329,000 after purchasing an additional 420,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $162,087,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 8,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.23, for a total transaction of $1,565,472.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 294,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,144,610.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total value of $7,839,391.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,476,938.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 294,302 shares of company stock worth $45,150,095 over the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $142.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.36. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.81 and a 52 week high of $229.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.48 and a beta of 1.15.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.22. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $301.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ENPH has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $256.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $167.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.52.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

