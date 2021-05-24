Natixis Advisors L.P. Lowers Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 44.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,361 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $3,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Chip Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 8.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 31.4% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Anthony L. Carano sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total value of $2,208,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,000,786.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total transaction of $6,183,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,525 shares in the company, valued at $17,712,373.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 125,020 shares of company stock worth $11,405,004. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CZR stock opened at $100.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 3.20. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.06 and a 52 week high of $106.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.39.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 53.13% and a negative net margin of 42.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 259.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CZR shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $65.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caesars Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.56.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

