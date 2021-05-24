Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 23.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,068 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $13,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the third quarter worth $5,722,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $264,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Public Storage from $221.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.14.

PSA stock opened at $276.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $48.42 billion, a PE ratio of 41.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $269.94 and its 200 day moving average is $240.19. Public Storage has a one year low of $183.00 and a one year high of $283.07.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49). Public Storage had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The company had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.40%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

