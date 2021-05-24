Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Makes New $260,000 Investment in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1,485.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDX opened at $54.58 on Monday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $35.16 and a twelve month high of $55.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.48.

