Comerica Bank Sells 636 Shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Comerica Bank lessened its position in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in The Children’s Place were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Children’s Place by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,290,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,751,000 after acquiring an additional 168,849 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place in the 4th quarter worth about $589,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 297,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,883,000 after purchasing an additional 43,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 284,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,258,000 after purchasing an additional 137,228 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 247,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,406,000 after purchasing an additional 12,449 shares during the period.
Shares of The Children’s Place stock opened at $91.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 72.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.27. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.78 and a 52-week high of $103.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.98.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PLCE shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of The Children’s Place from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of The Children’s Place from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of The Children’s Place from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet raised shares of The Children’s Place from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.83.
The Children’s Place Company Profile
The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.
