Comerica Bank Sells 636 Shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Comerica Bank lessened its position in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in The Children’s Place were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Children’s Place by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,290,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,751,000 after acquiring an additional 168,849 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place in the 4th quarter worth about $589,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 297,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,883,000 after purchasing an additional 43,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 284,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,258,000 after purchasing an additional 137,228 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 247,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,406,000 after purchasing an additional 12,449 shares during the period.

Shares of The Children’s Place stock opened at $91.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 72.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.27. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.78 and a 52-week high of $103.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.98.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $3.22. The business had revenue of $435.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.15 million. The Children’s Place had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 66.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.96) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PLCE shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of The Children’s Place from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of The Children’s Place from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of The Children’s Place from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet raised shares of The Children’s Place from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.83.

The Children’s Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

