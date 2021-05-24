Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Decreased by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,373 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 2.3% of Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $24,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $245.17 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $176.60 and a twelve month high of $263.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 38.89%.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.93.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

