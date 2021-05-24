Comerica Bank Decreases Stake in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,792 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.10% of Employers worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Employers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Employers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Employers by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Employers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Employers by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. 75.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Tracey Lynn Berg sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $318,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,757.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Employers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Employers from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Employers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of EIG stock opened at $42.29 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.64. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.15 and a 1 year high of $43.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.01.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $163.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.02 million. Employers had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.26%.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

