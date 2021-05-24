Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Purchases 2,715 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,487 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 1.7% of Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $21,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in Apple by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AAPL. UBS Group set a $155.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on Apple from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Fundamental Research lowered their target price on Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.45.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $125.43 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.27 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

