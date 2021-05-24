Standard Life Aberdeen plc Lowers Stock Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc cut its position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 0.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 727,963 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,534 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $9,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the first quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $92,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,242.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LUMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Lumen Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.03.

Shares of NYSE LUMN opened at $14.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $16.60.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 59.88%.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

