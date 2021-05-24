Standard Life Aberdeen plc Raises Stock Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,543 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 27,087 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Fortive were worth $10,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTV. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Fortive by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 13,600,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $963,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349,167 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Fortive by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,602,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $821,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,952 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in Fortive by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 7,963,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $564,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,692 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in Fortive by 76.0% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,726,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473,048 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fortive during the fourth quarter worth about $191,607,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $117,758.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,062.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Rales sold 1,368,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total value of $99,124,641.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,250,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,467,716.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,432,301 shares of company stock valued at $103,588,035 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTV opened at $71.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.13. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $57.39 and a 52-week high of $82.12.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 13.40%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FTV. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fortive from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.43.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

