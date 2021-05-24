Standard Life Aberdeen plc Grows Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 389,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,549 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned approximately 0.05% of PPL worth $11,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,070,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,500,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,835,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,046,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 34.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,303,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,581,000 after purchasing an additional 335,086 shares during the period. 64.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPL opened at $29.50 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.79 and a beta of 0.74. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $24.20 and a 12-month high of $30.94.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.43). PPL had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a positive return on equity of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. PPL’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. PPL’s payout ratio is presently 69.17%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PPL. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PPL from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of PPL in a report on Monday, March 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPL currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.41.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

