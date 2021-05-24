M&T Bank Corp Has $1.38 Million Stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 13.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,018 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,334 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in KBR were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KBR. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in KBR in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in KBR during the first quarter valued at $86,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in KBR by 208.6% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in KBR during the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in KBR during the first quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KBR opened at $40.96 on Monday. KBR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.48 and a fifty-two week high of $42.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.85 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.64.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. KBR had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. KBR’s payout ratio is 25.43%.

A number of analysts have commented on KBR shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of KBR from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. KBR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.92.

In other KBR news, EVP Eileen Akerson sold 1,779 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $68,491.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,293,906. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $72,261.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,043. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,897 shares of company stock worth $380,388. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

