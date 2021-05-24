ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Stock Position Decreased by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 68,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 149,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,928,000 after buying an additional 16,757 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter worth $555,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 18,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the period.

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $91.75 on Monday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.07.

