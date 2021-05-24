Scotia Capital Inc. Takes Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,618 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DGX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 12,821.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,152 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 16,027 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 27,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 13,242 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,072,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,574 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total value of $671,499.78. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,188 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total transaction of $138,936.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,981,602.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,237 shares of company stock worth $8,161,778. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

DGX opened at $131.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.28. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $103.26 and a 1-year high of $142.80.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 22.18%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.50.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

