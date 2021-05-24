Scotia Capital Inc. Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 2.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Centene by 14.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 190,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,169,000 after purchasing an additional 23,529 shares during the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Centene by 2.9% in the first quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 17,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in shares of Centene by 19.1% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 277,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,727,000 after purchasing an additional 44,467 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the first quarter worth approximately $1,028,000. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the first quarter worth approximately $239,000. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Centene from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Mizuho began coverage on Centene in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Stephens raised Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Centene has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.54.

In other news, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 15,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 39,883 shares of company stock valued at $2,626,390 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Centene stock opened at $73.73 on Monday. Centene Co. has a one year low of $53.60 and a one year high of $73.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.48.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Centene had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

