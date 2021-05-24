Scotia Capital Inc. Has $921,000 Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,801 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,665 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 11,198.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 6,271 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at $308,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 5,670 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.99, for a total transaction of $848,390.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,485,890.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total value of $44,497.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,077.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,710 shares of company stock valued at $2,741,942. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on EA. Truist upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Benchmark upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $167.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.81.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $140.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $40.32 billion, a PE ratio of 49.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.90. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.15 and a 12 month high of $150.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.64.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

