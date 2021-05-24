Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 6,113 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,113 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $6,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in Entergy by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 98,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,829,000 after acquiring an additional 17,450 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,499,000. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 130.6% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the first quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 0.3% during the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,163,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

In other news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total value of $187,845.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kimberly A. Fontan sold 1,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total transaction of $177,341.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,941 shares of company stock valued at $2,149,838 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Entergy from $119.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Vertical Research raised shares of Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.33.

Entergy stock opened at $106.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.51 and its 200-day moving average is $100.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.55. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.78 and a fifty-two week high of $113.36.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.30. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.14%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.