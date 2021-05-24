Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 1,383 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,455 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $6,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Bank lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 4,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.47, for a total value of $6,064,110.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 79,753 shares in the company, valued at $37,202,381.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 7,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.70, for a total transaction of $3,076,399.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,313,365.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,441 shares of company stock worth $26,011,626 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TYL shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $510.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Tyler Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $434.67.

NYSE TYL opened at $401.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.13 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $319.58 and a twelve month high of $479.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $426.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $429.50.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.48. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

