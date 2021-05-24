Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Appian (APPN)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Appian (NASDAQ: APPN):

5/13/2021 – Appian had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $91.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Appian had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $235.00 to $190.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – Appian was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform which enables organizations to develop various applications primarily in the United States and internationally. The Company’s products include business process management software, case management, mobile application development and platform as a service. It serves financial services, healthcare, government, telecommunications, media, energy, manufacturing and transportation organizations. Appian Corporation is headquartered in Reston, Virginia. “

5/7/2021 – Appian had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $91.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Appian had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $83.00 to $77.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Appian had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $235.00 to $190.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Appian was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform which enables organizations to develop various applications primarily in the United States and internationally. The Company’s products include business process management software, case management, mobile application development and platform as a service. It serves financial services, healthcare, government, telecommunications, media, energy, manufacturing and transportation organizations. Appian Corporation is headquartered in Reston, Virginia. “

Shares of APPN opened at $82.32 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.30. Appian Co. has a 12 month low of $44.03 and a 12 month high of $260.00. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.64 and a beta of 1.70.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $88.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.71 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 11.25%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Appian Co. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Eric Calvin Cross sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total transaction of $258,413.50. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 7,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,538.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total value of $821,811.00. Insiders have sold a total of 32,470 shares of company stock worth $4,899,345 over the last three months. Insiders own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in Appian in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Appian by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 6,960 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Appian in the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Appian by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 346,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,049,000 after purchasing an additional 186,582 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Appian in the 1st quarter worth $86,000. 41.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

