Scotia Capital Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 105.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000.

VOT opened at $219.14 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $221.77 and its 200 day moving average is $214.16. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $152.90 and a 12-month high of $231.42.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

