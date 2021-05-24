Scotia Capital Inc. Has $1.15 Million Position in Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA)

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA) by 55.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 62,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,655 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Aphria were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aphria during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Aphria in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Aphria in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aphria in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Aphria in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ APHA opened at $15.38 on Monday. Aphria Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $32.29. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of -26.07 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.23.

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 11th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.10). The business had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.01 million. Aphria had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 36.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aphria Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

APHA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Aphria from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Aphria from $26.00 to $32.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on shares of Aphria from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aphria in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Standpoint Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Aphria in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.03.

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

