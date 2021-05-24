M&T Bank Corp Sells 1,656 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,656 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings during the first quarter worth about $38,000. CWM LLC grew its position in RBC Bearings by 183.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in RBC Bearings by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist lifted their target price on RBC Bearings from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RBC Bearings presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.67.

NASDAQ ROLL opened at $187.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.83, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $198.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.54 and a beta of 1.37. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1-year low of $113.40 and a 1-year high of $208.11.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $160.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.97 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 15.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RBC Bearings news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 21,808 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total transaction of $4,382,099.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

