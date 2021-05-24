The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Shares Purchased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 65.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in The Middleby were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Middleby during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Middleby in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Middleby in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Middleby in the first quarter valued at about $91,000.

Shares of NASDAQ MIDD opened at $165.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $172.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.51. The Middleby Co. has a 52 week low of $62.11 and a 52 week high of $186.20.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $758.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.50 million. The Middleby had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MIDD shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of The Middleby from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The Middleby from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of The Middleby from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, CL King upgraded shares of The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Middleby presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.44.

The Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

