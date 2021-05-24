JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) CFO Sells $200,274.69 in Stock

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 10,059 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $200,274.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,338. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ JBLU opened at $19.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.68. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1 year low of $9.07 and a 1 year high of $21.96.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by $0.21. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 49.78% and a negative net margin of 63.83%. The business had revenue of $733.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on JetBlue Airways from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC grew its position in JetBlue Airways by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 284.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 1 Airbus A220 aircraft, 13 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 98 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.