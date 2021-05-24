Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Director Sells $228,762.65 in Stock

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Director Robert H. Gidel sold 6,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $228,762.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,331.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of COOP stock opened at $33.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.65. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $37.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.60.
Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.60. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 27.70%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.27 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on COOP shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down from $44.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.56.
Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile
Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.
