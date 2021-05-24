Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Director Sells $228,762.65 in Stock

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Director Robert H. Gidel sold 6,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $228,762.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,331.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of COOP stock opened at $33.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.65. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $37.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.60.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.60. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 27.70%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.27 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,333,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,968,000 after buying an additional 655,652 shares during the last quarter. Inherent Group LP increased its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 165.5% in the 4th quarter. Inherent Group LP now owns 1,560,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,424,000 after acquiring an additional 972,798 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,252,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,550,000 after acquiring an additional 84,678 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 18.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 869,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,211,000 after purchasing an additional 135,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 836,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,963,000 after purchasing an additional 57,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on COOP shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down from $44.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.56.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.