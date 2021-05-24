Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CAO Susan J.S. Taylor Sells 2,167 Shares

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total value of $658,399.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,278.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Susan J.S. Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 1st, Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $944,100.00.

NASDAQ FB opened at $316.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $310.15 and its 200 day moving average is $281.41. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.11 and a 12 month high of $331.81. The stock has a market cap of $896.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Facebook from $360.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Facebook in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $366.87.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Proem Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,287,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its position in shares of Facebook by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 11,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 34,379 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 28,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,526,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares during the last quarter. 63.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

