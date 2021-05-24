Standard Life Aberdeen plc Buys 5,381 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 6.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 84,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,381 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Copart were worth $9,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank increased its position in Copart by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 51,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,615,000 after buying an additional 3,757 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA increased its position in Copart by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 8,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Copart by 1,205.2% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 7,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 7,147 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Copart by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,566,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Copart by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 388,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,208,000 after buying an additional 43,596 shares during the period. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $127.02 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market cap of $30.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09 and a beta of 1.04. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $78.55 and a one year high of $130.96.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $733.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.52 million. Copart had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 34.26%. Copart’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on CPRT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Stephens upgraded Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Northcoast Research upgraded Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.33.

In related news, Director James E. Meeks sold 77,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $8,607,533.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 77,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,607,533.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 234,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total value of $25,296,697.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,261,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,345,232.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 314,012 shares of company stock worth $34,139,949. 12.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

